VCK Chief Thirumavalavan urges cadres to refrain from protests against former ally

The VCK chief emphasised the need for unity and instructed his workers to focus their energy on strengthening the party's grassroots presence rather than reacting to "propaganda".

"Our VCK cadres should avoid protesting against DMK, and instead, focus on strengthening our party. Those who are against us always criticise us. Now, some people have started criticising us, comparing us with Congress. Stalin knows well how we gave importance to the DMK alliance and how we worked in the election. I appeal to our cadres not to take the issue forward. We got victory because we voted for our alliance and our alliance voted for us...Our votes are with us only. Our votes have been cast for our alliance parties. Don't believe in false propaganda," he said in a video on his social media.

Tensions between VCK and DMK erupted following the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections as VCK extended its support to TVK, which needed more seats to cross the majority mark of 118 in a 234-member assembly.