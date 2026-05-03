VCK chief Thirumavalavan predicts decisive win for DMK alliance, dismisses hung Assembly talk

Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport after returning from Bengaluru, Thirumavalavan said most post-poll surveys had indicated a clear win for the DMK alliance, though a few had projected contrary outcomes. “Based on my direct interaction with voters across more than 40 constituencies, there is a strong wave in favour of the DMK-led alliance. The DMK will form the government independently and its rule will continue in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Responding to remarks attributed to him that VCK cadre had not worked effectively for alliance partners in some constituencies, Thirumavalavan clarified that his comments were intended to discipline party workers and were not a blanket criticism. “I referred only to a few constituencies. Such remarks are routine internal guidance, but some are exaggerating them to create confusion within the alliance,” he said, adding that attempts to weaken the DMK alliance had failed.