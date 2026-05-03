VCK chief Thirumavalavan predicts decisive win for DMK alliance, dismisses hung Assembly talk

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Sunday asserted that the DMK-led alliance would secure a “massive victory” and form the government on its own, rejecting claims of a hung Assembly.
Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport after returning from Bengaluru, Thirumavalavan said most post-poll surveys had indicated a clear win for the DMK alliance, though a few had projected contrary outcomes. “Based on my direct interaction with voters across more than 40 constituencies, there is a strong wave in favour of the DMK-led alliance. The DMK will form the government independently and its rule will continue in Tamil Nadu,” he said.
Responding to remarks attributed to him that VCK cadre had not worked effectively for alliance partners in some constituencies, Thirumavalavan clarified that his comments were intended to discipline party workers and were not a blanket criticism. “I referred only to a few constituencies. Such remarks are routine internal guidance, but some are exaggerating them to create confusion within the alliance,” he said, adding that attempts to weaken the DMK alliance had failed.
Dismissing claims that a hung Assembly could emerge and that actor-turned-politician Vijay could capture power, he alleged that such narratives were being driven by right-wing groups and betting syndicates. “Not all agencies have made such claims. These are being spread by those with ideological and political motives,” he said.
He further alleged that betting networks were fuelling speculation around Vijay. “Before the election, betting was conducted projecting the DMK. After polling, the focus has shifted to Vijay. These are rumours generated by gambling syndicates. The truth will be evident when results are declared,” he said.
Questioning statements by a former police official backing Vijay, Thirumavalavan said such opinions did not validate the claims. “This is entirely driven by betting interests and media narratives built around them,” he added.
He also criticised social media platforms for amplifying Vijay’s popularity disproportionately. Drawing comparisons with earlier political entrants such as Vijayakanth, Vaiko and S Ramadoss, he said the current scale of online projection was unprecedented due to the expansion of digital platforms.
“Not all youth support Vijay. Many have voted against him, but such voices are not amplified. Social media tends to project one individual as a hero while ignoring dissenting opinions,” he said.