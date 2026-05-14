VCK chief Thirumavalavan distances himself from AIADMK Dalit CM row

CHENNAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol Thirumavalavan on Thursday steered clear of the controversy surrounding former AIADMK Minister C Ve Shanmugam’s allegation that Edappadi K Palaniswami had blocked the emergence of a Dalit Chief Minister in Tamil Nadu politics, saying he was not aware of the party’s internal deliberations.
Speaking to reporters, Thirumavalavan said he was unaware of the developments within the AIADMK and did not know the nature of discussions held among its leaders. He said some acquaintances had earlier informed him that such discussions were taking place, but he had no direct knowledge of subsequent developments.
Rejecting allegations of backroom negotiations with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam ahead of the confidence vote, the VCK leader said he had consistently maintained that the party would decide its stand only after consultations with the Left parties and discussions within the party’s high-level committee.
According to him, the Left parties had informed the VCK that they would announce their stand after meetings of their executive and state committees on May 8. Following this, the VCK convened its own high-level committee meeting through video conference to deliberate on the issue.
Thirumavalavan said there was broad consensus within the party to support the government, though differing views were expressed on whether the support should be unconditional or linked to participation in the Cabinet. Eventually, the committee authorised the party leadership to take the final call, he said.
Explaining the delay in submitting the support letter to the Governor, he said the process involved obtaining signatures from party MLAs and preparing a formal covering letter on the party letterhead with official endorsements and seals. He added that logistical issues, including the arrival of MLAs from outside Chennai, also contributed to the delay.
The VCK chief maintained that allegations of secret negotiations with the TVK were baseless and politically motivated. He alleged that several unfounded claims had been spread by political opponents and sections hostile to the VCK.
Responding to another question regarding Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks in the Assembly describing the government as a “sofa model government”, and criticism on social media over a sofa being delivered to the VCK office ahead of Chief Minister Vijay’s visit, Thirumavalavan said the furniture had been ordered earlier and its arrival at that particular time was purely coincidental.
He further said the remarks made in the Assembly were not directed at the VCK office, but were likely linked to developments within the AIADMK and meetings involving leaders and legislators belonging to a particular faction.