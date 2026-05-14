VCK chief Thirumavalavan distances himself from AIADMK Dalit CM row

According to him, the Left parties had informed the VCK that they would announce their stand after meetings of their executive and state committees on May 8. Following this, the VCK convened its own high-level committee meeting through video conference to deliberate on the issue.

Thirumavalavan said there was broad consensus within the party to support the government, though differing views were expressed on whether the support should be unconditional or linked to participation in the Cabinet. Eventually, the committee authorised the party leadership to take the final call, he said.

Explaining the delay in submitting the support letter to the Governor, he said the process involved obtaining signatures from party MLAs and preparing a formal covering letter on the party letterhead with official endorsements and seals. He added that logistical issues, including the arrival of MLAs from outside Chennai, also contributed to the delay.

The VCK chief maintained that allegations of secret negotiations with the TVK were baseless and politically motivated. He alleged that several unfounded claims had been spread by political opponents and sections hostile to the VCK.