VCK cadre block Ariyalur road as miscreants burn party flag

TIRUCHY: Miscreants had reportedly burnt VCK party flags and reacting strongly to it, the party members staged a road blockade in Ariyalur on Thursday.

The VCK organised Dr Ambedkar’s death anniversary on Wednesday at Kuvagam village near Andimadam in Ariyalur and they installed party flags on the occasion. On Thursday, the party cadre found that the party flags were burnt by miscreants. The shocked cadre assembled at Kuvagam bazaar and blocked vehicle movement demanding action against the culprits.

Kuvagam police held talks with the agitating party cadre. However, the VCK cadre argued with the police for the immediate arrest of the culprits. The police assured to register a case and arrest the culprits. Traffic was disrupted for more than an hour on the Kuvagam-Kodukkur Main Road.