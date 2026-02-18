VCK backs Cong demand for share in govt if DMK alliance returns to power in TN

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchi, Thirumavalavan responded to questions regarding Congress seeking ministerial participation should the DMK form the government again.

He said that discussions and negotiations are a natural part of alliance politics during election season.

“During elections, such discussions happen in every alliance. The Congress has asked for a share in the government. Whether it can be given or not will be decided through talks. These matters are resolved through dialogue,” he said.

The VCK leader emphasised that such demands alone would not destabilise the alliance.

According to him, Congress, as a long-standing ally, has the right to raise such a request.

“For years, we have all worked for the success of the DMK. If Congress now seeks a share in power, what is wrong with that?” he asked.

Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin had earlier stated that sharing power in Tamil Nadu was not feasible within the current political framework.

Responding to this, Thirumavalavan reiterated that discussions would determine the final decision and stressed that the Congress party would continue to remain part of the DMK alliance.