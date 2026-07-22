VC firms invest Rs 10 crore to accelerate VIT start-ups

CHENNAI: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Singapore-based Thinkuvate and Indore-based ValleyNXT to strengthen its student entrepreneurship ecosystem by supporting and funding early-stage startups founded by its students.
Under the partnership, the two institutional venture capital firms will jointly invest up to Rs 10 crore in promising home-grown startups, with each firm committing Rs 5 crore. The initiative is aimed at helping student entrepreneurs transform innovative ideas into scalable businesses through early-stage funding and strategic support.
Thinkuvate, which operates in both Singapore and India, focuses on investments in deep technology, fintech and health-tech ventures. The collaboration is expected to create opportunities for VIT startups to expand into markets across India and Southeast Asia.
ValleyNXT, an early-stage venture capital firm based in Indore, supports startups addressing real-world challenges in sectors such as healthcare, education, climate, employment and livelihoods.
The MoU was formally exchanged by Addison Appu, Managing Partner of Thinkuvate, Harshwardhan Saklecha, Vice President of ValleyNXT, and Sekar Viswanathan, Vice President of VIT.
The signing ceremony was attended by VIT Vice Chancellor Dr VS Kanchana Baskaran, Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Parthasarathy Mallick and Director of Innovations Dr Chidambaram Rameshkumar.