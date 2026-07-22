VC firms invest Rs 10 crore to accelerate VIT start-ups

Under the partnership, the two institutional venture capital firms will jointly invest up to Rs 10 crore in promising home-grown startups, with each firm committing Rs 5 crore. The initiative is aimed at helping student entrepreneurs transform innovative ideas into scalable businesses through early-stage funding and strategic support.

Thinkuvate, which operates in both Singapore and India, focuses on investments in deep technology, fintech and health-tech ventures. The collaboration is expected to create opportunities for VIT startups to expand into markets across India and Southeast Asia.