VB spl trains to operate between city, Kottayam for Sabarimala season

CHENNAI: Vande Bharat special trains will be operated from Dr MGR Chennai Central-Kottayam and back during the Sabarimala season. Train 06151 Chennai Central-Kottayam VB bi-weekly Sabari special will leave at 4.30 am on December 15, 17, 22, and 24 (Fridays and Sundays) and reach Kottayam at 4.15 pm, the same day (4 services).

In return direction, Train 06152 Kottayam-Chennai Central VB special will leave at 4.40 pm on December 16, 18, 23, and 25 (Saturdays and Mondays) and reach the city at 5.15 pm the same day (4 services).