VAT registration relief for fuel outlets already under GST list

Making the announcement during the debate on the demands for grants for his department, Logesh said the exemption would apply to retail outlets that resell petrol and diesel after VAT has been paid at the first-sale stage in the State, provided they are registered under the GST Act.

The move seeks to simplify tax compliance for fuel retailers by dispensing with a separate VAT registration requirement where GST registration is already in place.

The announcement is significant for petrol and diesel retailers, as it removes a separate registration requirement under the State's VAT law for establishments that meet the specified conditions.