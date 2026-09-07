VAT registration relief for fuel outlets already under GST list

CHENNAI: Petrol and diesel retail outlets and bunks registered under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime will be exempted from obtaining a separate registration under the Tamil Nadu Value Added Tax (VAT) Act, Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister D Logesh Tamilselvan announced in the Assembly on Monday (September 7).
Making the announcement during the debate on the demands for grants for his department, Logesh said the exemption would apply to retail outlets that resell petrol and diesel after VAT has been paid at the first-sale stage in the State, provided they are registered under the GST Act.
The move seeks to simplify tax compliance for fuel retailers by dispensing with a separate VAT registration requirement where GST registration is already in place.
The announcement is significant for petrol and diesel retailers, as it removes a separate registration requirement under the State's VAT law for establishments that meet the specified conditions.
Logesh also announced the creation of a separate tax assessment circle in every Commercial Taxes division to administer dealers governed by earlier tax laws, including the Tamil Nadu VAT Act and the Central Sales Tax Act.
A new Economic Intelligence Wing will be established at the State level to analyse data, monitor the performance of officials and facilitate the sharing of intelligent practices, he said.
The Minister further announced the expansion of faceless procedures in tax administration, covering assessment, audit and refunds, with the objective of improving services to taxpayers.
The department's training policy will also be restructured to enhance the knowledge and skills of officials and staff and promote the use of technology in various functions under tax laws.