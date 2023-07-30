Vasur Raja arrested in Vellore

VELLORE: Vellore police on Friday arrested A Raja alias Vasur Raja, a history-sheeter wanted in connection with many cases including murder and robbery.

The arrest was based on a complaint by one OS Basha of Sahtuvachari, who has a paint shop. In his complaint, Basha said that an unidentified person called him over the phone some months ago and threatened to kill his family if he did not pay up to Rs 32 lakh immediately.

On July 27 when Basha and assistant Salim were on their way to a leather company, they were stopped by Raja (36) and his henchman Venketesan (34). Raja threatened to kill Basha’s family if he did not hand over Rs 5 lakh and then took away Rs 20,000 from him.

Sathuvachari police registered a case and based on orders from SP N Manivannan they arrested both Raja and Venketesan. When Raja tried to escape from police custody he slipped and fell and broke his right arm.