Varumun Kappom Thittam: One-day special medical camp held in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated special medical camps under Varumun Kappom Thittam in Ayapakkam, Tiruvallur district, on Saturday. As many as 793 medical camps have been conducted under the scheme in the State, benefitting over 8.06 lakh people this year.

The camp provided various medical services under general medicine, cardiology, orthopaedics, dentistry, dermatology, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, diabetes and hypertension, ENT, ophthalmology, geriatrics, and TB treatment. Basic diagnostic facilities such as scan and x-ray were also provided.

“Around 9.06 lakh people benefited from the camps in 2021-22. It was 15.08 lakh in 2022-2023, and this year, it’s 12.54 lakh. Though 1,250 medical camps are planned every year, the department has organised additional camps for the public,” said the minister.

As part of the northeast monsoon special, 43,796 fever camps have been conducted since October 15 benefitting over 23.63 lakh individuals. At least 18,860 people were treated for fever, 82,505 for cough and cold, and 1,523 for diarrhoea.

Subramanian also requested the District Collector to consider upgrading the Ayapakkam Panchayat to a municipality, as it would enable the area to receive better infrastructure and amenities. He also requested the authorities to expedite the process of issuing pattas (over 15,000 people have applied) for land ownership to the residents of Ayapakkam and Maduravoyal. The minister distributed nutritional kits to pregnant women and TB patients.