VAO narrowly escapes attempt on life by sand mafia near Palani

TIRUCHY: Sand smuggling mafia in Palani attempted to murder a Village Administration Officer, who complained about illegal sand transportation. The police are in search of the lorry owner and the driver on Friday.

On information from residents of East Ayakudi near Palani in Dindigul district, VAO M Karuppasamy, along with his assistant Magudishwaran went to the spot at East Ayakudi and found that a tipper lorry (Reg No TN 38 DC 6323) was transporting sand from the riverbed.

Soon the VAO Karuppasamy stopped the lorry, inspected the sand quarry pass and found that it was that of Thathanayankanpatti quarry.

The VAO then charged the lorry driver with smuggling of sand and asked him to drive to Ayakudi police station. The VAO also called Melakottai VAO B Premkumar, who also reached the spot.

While the lorry driver was proceeding to the police station, both the VAOs were following the lorry and the assistant also was following them in another two-wheeler.

When the lorry crossed half a kilometre, the person in the sand lorry opened the back door to threaten the VAOs. The residents, who saw this, alerted the VAOs who managed to maintain a distance to avoid any untoward incident.

However, suddenly, the VAOs found a SUV (Bolero) owned by one Sakthivel, owner of SKR chamber blocks from Balasamudram, following them with blaring horns and headlights.

The SUV proceeding faster overtook the VAOs vehicle and blocked the visibility of the lorry for the officials. By that time, the lorry took another route and escaped, while the SUV too fled the spot.

Later, the VAOs lodged a complaint with Ayakudi police against the lorry driver and Sakthivel, who is said to be the lorry owner. A case has been filed and investigations underway.