VAO held for accepting Rs 1,000 bribe in Nagai

NAGAPATTINAM: A Village Administrative Officer (VAO) from Nagapattinam was arrested on Friday for accepting a bribe of Rs 1,000 for changing the name in patta.

Sources said, Veeramani, a farmer from Ettukudi in Nagapattinam wanted to change the name in patta and approached the Vallam VAO Rajaram, who demanded a bribe of Rs 1,000 for processing his application. Veeramani complained to the Nagapattinam DVAC who registered a case and arrested Rajaram while accepting a bribe of Rs 1000. Further inquiry is on.