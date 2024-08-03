Begin typing your search...
VAO held for accepting Rs 1,000 bribe in Nagai
Sources said, Veeramani, a farmer from Ettukudi in Nagapattinam wanted to change the name in patta and approached the Vallam VAO Rajaram, who demanded a bribe of Rs 1,000 for processing his application. Veeramani complained to the Nagapattinam DVAC who registered a case and arrested Rajaram while accepting a bribe of Rs 1000. Further inquiry is on.
