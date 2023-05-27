VAO, assistant suspended for illegal road in forest area in Coonoor

COIMBATORE: A VAO and his assistant have been placed under suspension by the Nilgiris District Collector SP Amrith on Friday in connection with laying of a mud road inside the forest area.

“The land owner has wrongfully laid the road inside the forest area after obtaining permission to use heavy vehicles for agricultural purposes to plant coffee and pepper in private land,” said a statement. Based on a complaint, a FIR has been filed at Coonoor Town police station against the land owner and vehicle owner.

Further, the Burliar VAO and village assistant were placed under suspension, said the collector. Further a committee comprising village assistant, panchayat staff and personnel from forest department will be formed in each revenue village to monitor and prevent any violations.