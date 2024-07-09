Vanniyars didn’t benefit under MBCs reservation: Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss warned that the voters of Vikravandi would teach a befitting lesson to DMK since Vanniyars have not benefitted under 20 per cent reservation for MBCs.

“By releasing data on 20 per cent reservation, DMK leadership has conceded that Vanniyars have not received 10.50 per cent share under the 20 per cent reservation. The data say that after the implementation of 20 per cent reservation, enrollment of Vanniyars in medical and engineering colleges has increased three times in 1989-1990. But, only 7.91 and 8.52 per cent seats were occupied by Vanniyars, which is less than 10.5 per cent,” Anbumani pointed out in a statement.

He added that seats to Vanniyars under the reservation has decreased as persons from BC categories usurped the seats by getting MBC certificates during the subsequent years. This reduced the representation of Vanniyars. “The data also shows that the claims made by DMK Ministers in the Assembly are false. Vikravandi voters will teach a lesson to DMK that committed social injustice against Vanniyars,” he warned.

KMUT beneficiaries lowest in Villupuram, says Ramadoss

In a separate statement, party founder S Ramadoss said that the number of beneficiaries in Villupuram district under Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme is the lowest in the state. “While campaigning in Villupuram, Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin claimed that 60,000 women in the district are receiving Rs 1,000 under the scheme. Across the state, around 1.16 crore women are getting the fund. If calculated, around 3.05 lakh women in each of the 38 districts would receive the fund on average. As per the calculation, only one-fifth of the average number of beneficiaries are in Villupuram, but going by the economic background, the number of beneficiaries should be more in Villupuram,” he pointed out.

Saying that Villupuram remains backward in terms of education, employment and economy and majority of population is Vanniyars and SCs, the senior leader added that the government is meting injustice against the district.