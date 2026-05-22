Vanni Arasu becomes Tamil Nadu’s first minister for Social Justice

CHENNAI: In a significant administrative and political move, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday (May 22) created a dedicated Social Justice portfolio for the first time, with Vanni Arasu becoming the State’s inaugural Minister for Social Justice following his induction into the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led coalition Cabinet.
Minutes after the swearing-in ceremony, the government announced the allocation of portfolios to the two newly inducted Ministers from alliance partners VCK and IUML. According to an official release issued by Lok Bhavan, Governor in-charge Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar approved the allocation of portfolios on the recommendation of the Chief Minister.
Vanni Arasu, MLA from Tindivanam, was designated Minister for Social Justice and entrusted with the Adi Dravidar Welfare and Hill Tribes department, while A M Shahjahan, MLA from Papanasam, was appointed Minister for Minorities Welfare and allotted the Minorities Welfare and Wakf Board portfolio.