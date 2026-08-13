Vaniyambadi: Jeeva bust dumped with garbage, temporarily reinstalled after furore

After it blew into a controversy and drew the ire of scores of people, including netizens, it was temporarily reinstalled at its earlier location.

Incidentally, the episode played out merely days ahead of Jeevanandham's 119th birth anniversary that is falling on August 21.

Jeevanandham was an orator, writer, journalist, literary critic, poet, and social reformer, and was among the prominent leaders of pre-Independence era. During the formative years, he was part of Congress and then a supporter of Dravidian icon Periyar EV Ramasamy, before emerging as one of the key figures who helped develop the communist movement in Tamil Nadu.