Vaniyambadi: Jeeva bust dumped with garbage, temporarily reinstalled after furore

TIRUPATTUR: The bust of P Jeevanandham, popularly known as Jeeva, one of the tallest leaders of the communist movement in Tamil Nadu and the undivided Madras Presidency, was dumped with garbage after it was removed from the pedestal to facilitate the construction of a flyover in the Aatrumeedu area of Vaniyambadi.
After it blew into a controversy and drew the ire of scores of people, including netizens, it was temporarily reinstalled at its earlier location.
Incidentally, the episode played out merely days ahead of Jeevanandham's 119th birth anniversary that is falling on August 21.
Jeevanandham was an orator, writer, journalist, literary critic, poet, and social reformer, and was among the prominent leaders of pre-Independence era. During the formative years, he was part of Congress and then a supporter of Dravidian icon Periyar EV Ramasamy, before emerging as one of the key figures who helped develop the communist movement in Tamil Nadu.
The bust of the late leader had stood in Aatrumeedu for more than 40 years before it was removed for flyover construction. It was kept in a nearby compound amid garbage. After its photo went viral,
Various groups had earlier condemned the statue's condition and demanded that it be restored with due respect.
Meanwhile, Communist Party of India (CPI) functionaries cleaned the bus and reinstalled it at the same location, which was welcomed by members of the public and those associated with the communist movement.
Residents said the reinstallation would help preserve his memory in the Aatrumeedu area.