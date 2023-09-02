Vaniyambadi boy’s hand caught in incense manufacturing machine, killed

VANIYAMBADI: A minor was killed when his hand was caught in the machine used to manufacture incense sticks near Vaniyambadi on Friday. Mohan (17) son of Kannan, a daily wage earner of Kamarajapuram near Vaniyambadi was working in the incense unit at Mettupalayam near Vaniyambadi after he had completed his Class 10.

On Friday, when he was working near a machine making incense sticks, his hand was accidentally caught in the machine.

Hearing his screams, other workers stopped the machine and rushed him to the Vaniyambadi Government Hospital where he succumbed after admission.

Vaniyambadi taluk police sent the victim’s body for post mortem in the same hospital and are investigating further. The accident cast a pall of gloom in the victim’s native village.