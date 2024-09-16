Vande Metro, set for Monday launch, to redefine affordable luxury on rails

CHENNAI: The full air-conditioned, unreserved Vande Metro service, which is all set to be launched on Monday, could redefine affordable luxury for the masses.

The fare structure proposed by the Railway Board (RB) suggests that the Vande Metro – which would be operated on sections that are within 500 km - could give express/mails and even State-run AC bus services a run for their money, leave alone the private AC bus operators who would stand no chance against much more economical ride.

As per the order dated September 10 issued by Abhay Sharma, joint director (passenger marketing/ coordination), Railway Board, regarding "operation of fully AC unreserved Metro train service over non-suburban section", Vande Metro fare could cost as little as Rs 30 (inclusive of GST), that too for a journey covering up to 23 km.

The board has also announced weekly, fortnightly and monthly season tickets, which would be charged equivalent to 7, 15 and 20 single journeys of Vande Metro, respectively. The single journey fares have been priced at Rs 27.60 (0 to 23 km – excluding GST) minimum and Rs 600 (500 km – excluding GST) maximum.

For instance, if a one-way journey from Chennai to Tirupati costs Rs 520 (AC chair car) and Rs 1,005 (executive car) on Vande Bharat (train no 20677), and Rs 295 (chair car) on Sapthagiri Express (train no 16057), it would cost only Rs 181.20 (excluding GST) on Vande Metro for the 151-km journey.

Normal child fare rules would be applicable for the Vande Metro. Likewise, the time limit for cancellation of tickets and applicability of clerkage charge at the rate of Rs 60 on cancellation of tickets would be applicable as per the Railway Passengers (Cancellation of Tickets and Refund of Fare) Rule, 2015.

A five per cent GST on clerkage charge would be additionally applicable as per the existing rules. Concessional tickets and tickets against free complimentary passes which are not reimbursed would not be admissible for Vande Metro journeys.