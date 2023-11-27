Vande Bharat weekly special train to be operated from Chennai to Coimbatore

CHENNAI: A Vande Bharat weekly special train would be operated between Dr MGR Chennai Central and Coimbatore sector to clear extra rush of traffic.



Train no 06035 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 07.10 hrs on 28th November, 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th December 2023 and 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd and 30th January 2024 (Tuesdays) and reach Coimbatore at 14.15 hrs the same day (10 Services)

Train no 06036 Coimbatore – Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Special will leave Coimbatore Jn. at 15.05 hrs on 28th November, 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th December 2023 and 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd and 30th January 2024 (Tuesdays) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 21.50 hrs the same day (10 Services).

Advance reservation for the trains comprising eight VB rakes is open, a statement issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.