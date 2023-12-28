Vande Bharat special from Egmore to Nagercoil

CHENNAI: A weekly Vande Bharat festival special train will be operated between Chennai Egmore and Nagercoil on Thursdays to cater to extra rush during the Festival Season of Pongal and after.

Train no 06067 Chennai Egmore - Nagercoil Vande Bharat Special Fare Special will leave Chennai Egmore at 05.15 hrs on 04th, 11th, 18th and 25th January, 2024 (Thursdays) and reach Nagercoil at 14.10 hrs the same day (4 Service).

In return direction Train No. 06068 Nagercoil – Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Special Fare Special will leave Nagerciol at 14.50 hrs on 04th, 11th, 18th and 25th January, 2024 (Thursdays) and reach Chennai Egmore at 23.45 hrs, the same day (4 Service).

Advance reservation for the train comprising an executive chair car and seven chair cars is already open, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.