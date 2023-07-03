Vande Bharat sleeper version to start running from Feb-March: ICF

CHENNAI: The Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Perambur, is likely to roll out the first sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Express in February-March 2024. KN Babu, Chief Mechanical Engineer (Technical Coordination), ICF, told DT Next that the first sleeper version of the Vande Bharat (VB) train would be rolled out by the end of February or the first week of March, 2024.

The first sleeper version VB would be produced in addition to the 10 sleeper version trains that the ICF has planned to manufacture in partnership with BEML Limited, which has already secured an order for Rs 675 crore in this regard. In all, the ICF has set a production target of 77 VB trains, including both chair car and sleeper versions, in the current financial year.

In addition to the 10 sleeper version trains, it would also manufacture another 80 sleeper version VB trains which would be done by the consortium comprising BHEL – Titagarh Wagons. This apart, another 120 trains would be manufactured by TMH – RVNL consortium. With a composition of one AC first class, four AC tier-II and 11 AC tier- III coaches, the sleeper version would be a replacement for the long-distance Rajdhani Express trains.

Vande Metro to replace MEMUs The ICF is also working on Vande Bharat ‘Metro’ trains to replace the Mainline Electrical Multiple Unit (MEMU) operated between cities. Explaining that the VB Metro would be an eight-car formation with power systems similar to the existing VB chair car trains, Babu said the seating arrangement of the fully air-conditioned VB ‘Metro’ would be slightly different.

The Metro version would be different from the Metro Rail coaches that are operated in Chennai and other cities. A key difference is that the Vande Metro would run on broad gauge, unlike the imported or domestically assembled Metro Rail trains that run on standard gauge. The ‘Metro’ would have ample standing space, as the journey time would be short – three-four hours, covering 150 to 200 km distance between cities. It would have all features of the VB chair car, including toilets, except pantry which would not be required for short-distance travel, the CME of ICF said.

The VB Metro would also have high acceleration and deceleration, which would support frequent stoppage. The VB Metro would also augment the track capacity because the quick acceleration /deceleration would enable faster movement of trains and open the space for additional trains, he added. The premier coach factory has also partnered with Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation to produce Vande Suburban trains, which would have all features of the existing VB but toilet facilities. The Vande Suburban being produced for the suburban segment would have a wider body and automatic sliding doors like VB.