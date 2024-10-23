Vande Bharat Sleeper version gets ready at ICF; check photos, details

CHENNAI: The Integral Coach Factory, Perambur, Chennai, has readied a trainset of the much-awaited sleeper version of Vande Bharat Express, a swanky train that scores high on design and comfort.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper is meant for overnight journeys and would cover 800 km to 1,200 km. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had earlier said it would charge a fare similar to that of the Rajadhani Express.

According to ICF, the train, which has a maximum operational speed of 160 km per hour, will have 823 berths in 16 coaches. Each trainset will have a combination of all types of AC variants - first-class AC, two-tier AC, three-tier AC.

Of the 16 coaches, one will be first-class AC coach with 24 berths so as to offer space and luxury for passengers willing to shell out extra money. Four coaches will be AC two-tier with 188 berths each, while 11 will be AC three-tier coaches with 611 berths cumulatively. Altogether, each train will carry 823 passengers.

Necessities and comfort on Vande Bharat Sleeper

The modern sleeper version of Vande Bharat offers a slew of features, which includes some that are essential and some that we have gotten accustomed to on airlines – and even some creature-comforts like hot shower that even normal airlines don’t offer. These are some of them:

Mobile, magazine, and water bottle holder; snack table; integrated reading light and charging sockets; spacious luggage room

Ergonomically designed, odour-free toilet system

Bio-vacuum toilets with touch-free amenities

Shower with hot water in First AC coach

On-board infotainment

CCTV surveillance cameras

Emergency talk-back unit for communication from driver to passenger in case of emergency

Centralised coach monitoring system - HVAC monitoring & control and communicating information/alert to control centre/maintenance staff through GSM/SPRS

Other features and facilities

Vande Bharat Sleepers will have features like corrosion-resistant austenitic stainless steel trainset; crash-worthy features for passenger safety; best-in-class interiors with glass fiber-reinforced plastics (GFRP) panels; aerodynamic exterior; modular pantry; fire safety as per European safety standards; special berths and toilets for differently abled; automatic exterior passenger doors; sensor-based intercommunication doors; remotely operated fire barrier doors at end wall; toilet for driving crew; and public announcement and visual information system, the Railways had earlier said in a note.