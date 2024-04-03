Vande Bharat Express to run all days except Thursday from July 30

CHENNAI: The South Western Railway notified that with effect from 30 July for Train no: 20663 / 20664 Mysuru - Dr MGR Chennai Central - Mysuru

South Western Railway has notified that with effect from 30 July, 2024, the service of Train No. 20663/20664 Mysuru - Dr MGR Chennai Central - Mysuru Vande

Vande Bharat Express will not run on Thursdays instead of Wednesdays due to maintenance schedule changes, a release added.

At present the train is running on all days except Wednesday.

As per the revised schedule the train will run on all days except Thursday with effect from 30.07.2024