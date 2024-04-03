Begin typing your search...
Vande Bharat Express to run all days except Thursday from July 30
Vande Bharat Express will not run on Thursdays instead of Wednesdays due to maintenance schedule changes, a release added.
At present the train is running on all days except Wednesday.
As per the revised schedule the train will run on all days except Thursday with effect from 30.07.2024
