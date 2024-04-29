Begin typing your search...

Vandalur zoo to remain open on Tuesday

A release from the zoo management said that the move is to allow visitors on the holiday. The zoo would be closed usually on Tuesdays to carry out maintenance works.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 April 2024 5:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-29 17:30:32.0  )
Vandalur zoo to remain open on Tuesday
X

Arignar Anna Zoological Park 

CHENNAI: Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur will remain open on Tuesday on the occasion of summer vacation holidays for schools and colleges.

A release from the zoo management said that the move is to allow visitors on the holiday. The zoo would be closed usually on Tuesdays to carry out maintenance works.

It may be noted that the zoo remained open for visitors on all days including Tuesdays in May last year.

This year all the zoo will remain open on days in May due to summer holidays.

Tamil NaduArignar AnnaZoological ParkVandalur zoosummer vacation
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X