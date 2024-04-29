Vandalur zoo to remain open on Tuesday

CHENNAI: Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur will remain open on Tuesday on the occasion of summer vacation holidays for schools and colleges.

A release from the zoo management said that the move is to allow visitors on the holiday. The zoo would be closed usually on Tuesdays to carry out maintenance works.

It may be noted that the zoo remained open for visitors on all days including Tuesdays in May last year.

This year all the zoo will remain open on days in May due to summer holidays.