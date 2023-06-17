Vanathi house intruder killed in accident a Kerala resident: Cops

COIMBATORE: Police on Friday identified the who died by suicide by jumping in front of a bus soon after he was chased away from BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan’s office in Coimbatore on 13 June. M Karthik was arrested in a robbery case by Ernakulam Central police in 2004 along with two others. Police traced his identity through fingerprints. Following his arrest in the robbery case, the Kerala police uploaded his fingerprint to the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS). When Coimbatore city police uploaded his fingerprints in NAFIS recently, it eventually matched. “A police team visited the address furnished by him to Kerala police. However, the house was found demolished. So, the police have decided to trace two of his accomplices arrested in a robbery case to find out his family members to give the body of the deceased,” police said. On 13 June, Karthik barged into the office of BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan and attempted to shut the door from inside, when the staff threw him out. Then, Karthik jumped in front of a bus to end his life.