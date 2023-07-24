Vanathi confident of BJP winning 2024 LS elections

Will PM Modi contest from Rameswaram this time?

Many people have expressed their wish for PM Modi to contest from Rameswaram. The party leadership will decide where he should contest.

What did Modi do for Tamil Nadu during the 9 years of NDA rule?

Digital transformation has taken place in all sectors, including security, agriculture, science and technology. All sectors have progressed with transparency.

What is BJP’s agenda for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections?

From 2014 to 2019 long-term transformations, including GST were introduced. From 2019 to 2024, the focus is on building the foundation for the development of today’s youth and equal empowerment for women. Our agenda for 2024 polls is to fulfill these visions and make India a superpower.

Is Modi the PM candidate in the 2024 election as well?

There is no doubt about it.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah wants a Tamilian to be the Prime Minister in the future…Is that true?

Amit Shah has not mentioned anywhere that a Tamilian is the next Prime Minister.

How does the BJP view the unity of opposition parties in ‘INDIA’ coalition?

Opposition parties can tour across India; sit together. Their agenda is anti-Modi and anti-BJP. People cannot be approached based on this opposition. They will not support either. People are starting to realise that India’s prestige has improved under Modi’s regime. Those who so far chanted separately are now chanting together. There is not much difference.

Does Congress win in elections held after ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ show that its influence is increasing?

There is no decline for the BJP; the party has retained its vote bank. Even if another party wins the Assembly elections, the BJP will win the parliamentary elections. This is history.

Who will be the PM candidate of the ‘INDIA’ alliance? Any guesses?

They can’t put forward anyone as a PM candidate till the end as there is no consensus among them. Other parties will not accept a Congress candidate either.

What is your take on CM MK Stalin’s view on the Governor and the actions of the Enforcement Directorate?

The Enforcement Directorate is acting based on the evidence available to them. The ED did not make any new allegations against the members of Stalin’s Cabinet. ED is taking action based on the cases that are already pending in the courts.

Is it political vendetta to target only opposition parties’ members without taking action against those in BJP?

BJP holds corrupt people accountable. If there is any such allegation, immediate action is taken.

Two tribal women have been paraded naked and molested in Manipur, why hasn’t PM Modi visited the state yet?

Women are the first victims of any violence. What is happening in Manipur is very regrettable. It cannot be tolerated. Strict action should be taken. The state of Manipur is burning like a water-filled fire. Instead of firing on people, the government is handling it patiently. The PM is not going there because of a law and order issue, but his focus is on Manipur. The Home Minister is taking steps to restore peace there. Peace will return to Manipur soon.

Wasn’t it too late to take action on the complaint filed by women wrestlers...?

The Brij Bhushan case is under investigation. It cannot be taken as truth until it has been investigated. BJP has no alternative that the perpetrators should be punished. If it is really wrong, the government will take strict action.

How do you rate the work of state president Annamalai?

It is Annamalai who has brought out the complaints against the DMK regime. Young people are attracted towards Annamalai and they do join the party. Annamalai has a great future.

Speculations are out about unhappiness of other party leaders over Annamalai..

Annamalai is our state president. Naturally, most of the focus is on the head of state. Other leaders have also realised this. He and other leaders are working together. There is no problem between us. Annamalai accommodates everyone.

Will AIADMK’s conflict over the Uniform Civil Code affect the alliance?

The AIADMK and BJP were at loggerheads over the NEET issue. There may be policy differences within parties; but not within the coalition. The most beneficial law for women is the UCC and BJP welcomes debate on it.

Will you demand more seats in alliance with the AIADMK?

Of course, we will ask for more seats. The national leadership will take a final call.

Is Governor RN Ravi’s stand on Minister Senthilbalaji’s issue right?

The Governor also has freedom of speech and opinion. The Governor is acting according to the Constitution. If anyone wants to know about the Governor’s power, they can go to court and get a remedy.

Spinning mill owners are protesting. What is happening there?

Tamil Nadu Ministers who frequently visit the Kongu region do not solve their problems. Regarding cotton and yarn issues, I am actively trying to talk to the Centre and get a suitable solution.

Is there competition between Annamalai and Edappadi K Palaniswami as to who will be the leader of Kongu?

If Annamalai gains influence, it will be BJP’s strength. Edappadi K Palaniswami is another party leader. Annamalai is not a Kongu leader. He is the leader of Tamil Nadu.