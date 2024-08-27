Van overturned near Kayathar in Thoothukudi; onions & watermelons go waste

CHENNAI: A van loaded with onions and watermelons overturned on the road near Kayathar in Thoothukudi on Tuesday.

Tonnes of onions and watermelons got scattered and squashed in the accident.

A van loaded with fresh onions and watermelons from Ottanchathiram to Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday morning.

When nearing Rajaputhukudi, tyre burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle, which overturned on the road.

The accident left the driver with injuries on his head and legs. Officials from Kayathar police who rushed to the spot took him to Tirunelveli Government Hospital.

Police have filed a case, and further investigation is on.