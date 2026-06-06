Value-added products will secure India a footprint in global market: CSIR chief Kalaiselvi

Addressing the graduates during the fourth convocation at National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur (NIFTEM-T), Kalaiselvi stated that India has not only been accredited as a big global market player but also a country which is capable of facing and solving diverse challenges.

“Under the Viksit Bharat scheme, the country would become a fully developed nation by 2047 in terms of science and technology, innovation and entrepreneurship, particularly the food processing industry," claimed Kalaiselvi.

Pointing out that the country has been witnessing a vast development in Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, biotechnology, robotics, precision farming, smart packaging, alternative proteins and nutritional food products, she said, “Our scientists have been developing not only tasty and low-cost food products but also products with solutions for lifestyle diseases."