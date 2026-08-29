Valparai MLA Kutty credits win to poor network

Speaking during the debate on grant demands in the Assembly, Sudhakar raised issues concerning his constituency and urged the government to improve healthcare facilities, establish more cell phone towers, and declare Valparai a tourist destination.

Highlighting the difficulties caused by poor network connectivity, he said residents were unable to make emergency calls, particularly during elephant attacks. "The lack of cellphone connectivity helped me win the election. If there had been cellphone network coverage, Facebook and Instagram might have caused my electoral defeat," he said.

His remarks came amid allegations by the DMK and other Opposition parties that TVK's performance in the Assembly election was helped by Instagram reels and its influence on other social media platforms.