Valparai: Elderly man attacked by wild elephant passes away

COIMBATORE: A 62-year-old man, who was attacked by a wild elephant recently in Valparai, succumbed to injuries on Tuesday.

In the elephant attack on December 9, Chandran (62), Udayakumar (32), Saroja (42) and Kartheeswari (40) suffered severe injuries, and they were admitted to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

An elephant herd of three entered the workers' quarters at Gajamudi Estate and in search of food attacked panicked residents.

Estate authorities and forest staff from Manambolly Range took the injured to Valparai Government Hospital, then shifted them to Pollachi GH before admitting them to CMCH. Of the four injured, Chandran succumbed to injuries.