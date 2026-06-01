‘Valiant’ Symphony: A silence that only Maestro can make you ‘feel’

While Gayathri, who knew music, imitated the beats with hand gestures, Celene started recording each movement and saved them as ‘Symphony 1’, ‘Symphony 2’ and so on. Both were fully immersed.

Meanwhile, some among us were transported into the worlds of Disney, Pixar or Harry Potter because that was what we could relate to. A severe disservice, perhaps, until Celene explained what each movement personified and how the instrumentation was orchestrated. “The four movements typically start fast, dip into slower emotions, rise again in tempo and end with a lively, crushing finish,” she said. Alright, got the direction.

‘Humans relate to sadness more than happiness’ is a saying that stands the test of time. Thus, the second movement started to hit when some of us decided to close our eyes against the irritating light show. Slow, almost at a pace where one could throw in any emotion or even lyrics if capable. Breathe in. The silence he spoke about sets in.

It was about time Raaja took us under his wing. “Vaalkaila idhu podhum (This is enough in this life)” and “Why are you crying?” were some of the quips that could be heard after it ended.

But the scenes of father hugging his daughter, tears rolling down their faces; people staring at each other as though the world around them had dissolved into oblivion; two of those three men in their 60s holding hands...these moments put a full stop to the notion that a symphony is something novices are not equipped to experience.