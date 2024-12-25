Vajpayee as PM upheld secularism despite rightist ideology: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday remembered former Prime Minister A B Vajpayee on his birth centenary and said that Vajpayee, as PM, upheld secularism despite his rightist ideology.

In a message posted on microblogging site ‘X’’ on the the former PM’s birth centenary, Stalin shared an old photograph of Vajpayee and former DMK President M Karunanidhi at a public event and said, “As Prime Minister, despite his rightist ideology, he upheld the secular fabric of our country. His legacy endures.”

“On the 100th birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, we remember his contributions to Tamil Nadu’s infrastructure and his camaraderie with our leader, Kalaignar,” Stalin added, fondly recalling the rapport between Karunanidhi and Vajpayee.