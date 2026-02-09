Vaishnaw blames CM Stalin for delay in land acquisition

CHENNAI: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday rejected Chief Minister MK Stalin’s charge that railway projects in Tamil Nadu were stalled due to inadequate fund releases, asserting that land acquisition by the State was the principal bottleneck.
In a post on X, the Minister claimed that only 24 per cent of the land required for ongoing railway projects had been handed over to Railways, amounting to 1,052 hectares out of 4,326 hectares, despite Rs 1,465 crore having already been paid to the State towards land acquisition.
Citing delays, Vaishnaw said several projects were held up due to pending land acquisition, including the Madurai–Thoothukudi new line via Aruppukkottai, where 91 per cent of the land was yet to be acquired, and the Tindivanam–Gingee–Tiruvannamalai new line, with 86 per cent of land acquisition pending.
He added that the Rameswaram–Dhanushkodi new line, for which the foundation stone was laid by the Prime Minister in 2019, had not seen land acquisition begin due to lack of cooperation from the State.
The Union minister maintained that projects were not stalled for want of funds and said the Centre had sanctioned multiple new lines, doublings and additional lines in Tamil Nadu, with detailed project reports prepared for further capacity expansion.
On Sunday, Stalin had countered the Centre’s claims, stating that 94 per cent of land acquisition had been completed and handed over for 19 ongoing railway projects in the State.
He alleged that funds had not been sanctioned for 931.52 hectares despite administrative approval and sought the release of funds in full and on priority to complete land acquisition and compensation.
The Chief Minister also urged the Centre to restart projects kept in abeyance, including the Thoothukudi–Madurai line via Aruppukottai and the Tindivanam-Tiruvannamalai broad gauge line, and to sanction new projects in line with Tamil Nadu’s economic and industrial growth needs.
The exchange comes amid demands from the State for enhanced rail connectivity to support industrial expansion and exports, with both sides trading responsibility for delays in project execution.