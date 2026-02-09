Vaishnaw blames CM Stalin for delay in land acquisition

In a post on X, the Minister claimed that only 24 per cent of the land required for ongoing railway projects had been handed over to Railways, amounting to 1,052 hectares out of 4,326 hectares, despite Rs 1,465 crore having already been paid to the State towards land acquisition.

Citing delays, Vaishnaw said several projects were held up due to pending land acquisition, including the Madurai–Thoothukudi new line via Aruppukkottai, where 91 per cent of the land was yet to be acquired, and the Tindivanam–Gingee–Tiruvannamalai new line, with 86 per cent of land acquisition pending.

He added that the Rameswaram–Dhanushkodi new line, for which the foundation stone was laid by the Prime Minister in 2019, had not seen land acquisition begin due to lack of cooperation from the State.