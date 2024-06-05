Vairamuthu wishes CM Stalin for INDIA bloc’s Lok Sabha victory

CHENNAI: Lyricist Vairamuthu wished the DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for the spectacular victory in the Lok Sabha election.

In a comment posted on his official social media handle, he said the alliance winning all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry was not any magic but a result of deft management skill.



“This victory is a testimony to the majesty of his rule. He a natural smile without the pomp of victory," he said.

The DMK-led alliance won 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.