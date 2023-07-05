Vaiko urges government to end spinning mill strike

CHENNAI: As the open-end (OE) spinning mills in the state entered into strike, MDMK general secretary Vaiko urged the government to fulfil the demands of the mill.



In his statement, the senior leader said that OE spinning mills manufacture thread using cotton waste.



"There are 600 OE spinning mills in the state. Owing to an increase in electricity charges and cotton prices, as many as 300 OE spinning mills have stopped production from Wednesday. The mills are facing severe constraints, " he said.

He added that the remaining 300 OE spinning mills are going to stop production and participate in the protest. It is not acceptable that one kilogram of cotton waste costs Rs. 112 at a time when one kilogram of cotton is sold at Rs. 154.



"It will be helpful to the OE spinning mills if cotton waste is sold at Rs. 75 per kg. Presently, OE spinning mills are facing a loss of Rs. 20 to manufacture one kilogram of yarn. Moreover, power bills are being charged for the non-functional mills, " Vaiko said.



He urged the owners of spinning mills to reduce the price of cotton waste. Due to the protest, production of 1,500 tonnes of yarn is affected and 5,000 members will lose their jobs, he said.

