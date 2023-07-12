Vaiko to participate in opposition leaders meeting in Bengaluru

CHENNAI: MDMK general secretary Vaiko said that he has been invited for the meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru and will participate in the meeting.

While speaking to reporters at his party office on Wednesday, the senior leader said that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has invited him to take part in the meeting to be held on July 17 and July 18.

"I will request the opposition leaders in the meeting to stand united to fight the BJP that divides people, " he said.

He added that MDMK is conducting a signature campaign against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi so that the President could realise that the people are against him.

Meanwhile, the party has decided to conduct a public meeting in Madurai on September 15 to mark birth anniversary of Dravidian leader Annadurai.

Speaking on Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Vaiko said that he and opposition members prevented a bill on UCC from tabling in the Rajya Sabha. "UCC will go against the country. It will instigate violence. We have passed a resolution against the UCC, " he said.

He condemned Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, who announced the construction of Mekedatu Dam across Cauvery river. "It is not acceptable to increase sale of liquor. Complete prohibition is our stand, " he said.