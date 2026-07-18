Vaiko rehashing old book in bid to act as BJP-TVK agent, alleges Mallai Sathya

He also claimed that the MDMK would soon become irrelevant in State politics. Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Sathya questioned the proposed re-release of a book compiling Vaiko’s speeches in Parliament.

“The book has already been released in Chennai. By organising another release, Vaiko wants to act as an intermediary between the BJP and the TVK. The MDMK will soon vanish from politics, and Vaiko himself will witness it,” he said.