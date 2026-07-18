Vaiko rehashing old book in bid to act as BJP-TVK agent, alleges Mallai Sathya

TIRUCHY: Dravida Vetri Kazhagam founder and former MDMK leader Mallai CE Sathya on Friday (July 17) alleged that his former mentor, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, was acting as an “agent” between the BJP and the TVK by organising events such as book release functions.
He also claimed that the MDMK would soon become irrelevant in State politics. Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Sathya questioned the proposed re-release of a book compiling Vaiko’s speeches in Parliament.
“The book has already been released in Chennai. By organising another release, Vaiko wants to act as an intermediary between the BJP and the TVK. The MDMK will soon vanish from politics, and Vaiko himself will witness it,” he said.
Commenting on the recent Assembly election, Sathya claimed the verdict had sent shockwaves.
He alleged that despite the curbing of cash-for-votes practices, people had elected candidates without knowing them. “It is a threat to democracy. People have judged rusted iron as gold,” he said.
Sathya also criticised the TVK government over the State’s law and order situation, alleging that crime has increased.