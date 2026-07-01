Vaiko not worth a response, says RS Bharathi

CHENNAI: The DMK on Tuesday hit back at MDMK general secretary Vaiko, describing him as a "habitual promise-breaker" while asserting that the party was not concerned about the exit of former allies from the alliance.
Responding to reporters' questions about Vaiko's recent criticism of DMK president MK Stalin, despite having praised him during the previous regime, DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi said the MDMK no longer carried significant political weight.
"As far as we are concerned, the MDMK is a negligible political force. The DMK does not want to waste its time criticising parties that have walked out of the alliance. Our focus is on monitoring the activities of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government and discharging our responsibility as the principal Opposition," Bharathi said.
Taking a swipe at Vaiko, Bharathi alleged that the MDMK leader had a history of going back on his commitments. "Vaiko is a habitual promise-breaker. It is nothing new," he said.
On the forthcoming Assembly by-elections, Bharathi expressed confidence that the DMK was fully prepared irrespective of the number of constituencies going to the polls or the number of alliance partners.
"The number of seats is not a matter of concern for us. We are ready to face the by-elections whenever they are announced," he said.
Claiming that public opinion was gradually shifting in favour of the DMK, Bharathi said the party was steadily regaining people's confidence and would continue to strengthen its organisational base across the State.