Vaiko not worth a response, says RS Bharathi

Taking a swipe at Vaiko, Bharathi alleged that the MDMK leader had a history of going back on his commitments. "Vaiko is a habitual promise-breaker. It is nothing new," he said.

On the forthcoming Assembly by-elections, Bharathi expressed confidence that the DMK was fully prepared irrespective of the number of constituencies going to the polls or the number of alliance partners.

"The number of seats is not a matter of concern for us. We are ready to face the by-elections whenever they are announced," he said.

Claiming that public opinion was gradually shifting in favour of the DMK, Bharathi said the party was steadily regaining people's confidence and would continue to strengthen its organisational base across the State.