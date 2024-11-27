Vaiko, Mutharasan say CM doesn’t owe apology, slam bid to 'divert' attention

CHENNAI: MDMK general secretary Vaiko and CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Tuesday backed chief minister MK Stalin and hit out at PMK and BJP for trying to divert the attention of the public from the Adani solar scam.

Pointing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s close relationship with Adani, MDMK general secretary Vaiko said that Ramadoss should have levelled allegations against the Prime Minister. Instead, he issued a statement accusing Chief Minister Stalin in an attempt to make news out of rumours, he said. “Why didn't Dr Ramadoss raise charges against the Prime Minister? The Union government, which uses organisations including the Enforcement Directorate to intimidate opposition parties, has not yet taken any action against the charges on Adani. Why didn't the PMK insist on this?” he asked. He added that the chief minister need not respond to rumours.

CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said that the PMK and BJP and its cronies are shouting in unison, covering up the allegations against Adani and engaging in cheap activities to divert people's attention. “Despite the allegations made by the US Justice Department, the Union government, which holds the power of foreign affairs, the BJP-led Union government has not ordered a CBI investigation. It has not even come forward to form a joint Parliamentary committee to investigate,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PMK cadre in Salem and various parts of the State protested over the Chief Minister’s remarks against party founder S Ramadoss. "He (Ramadoss) is jobless. So, he is issuing statements daily. We don't have to respond," Stalin said on Monday when reporters sought his reaction to the PMK leader demanding an explanation on Tangedco’s alleged ties with the Adani Group bribery allegation after Gautham Adani’s indictment in the US.

PMK president Ambumani Ramadoss sought an apology from the chief minister for insulting his father while BJP state president K Annamalai condemned the CM for his remark.