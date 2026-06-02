Vaiko moves a step away from DMK alliance, leaves decision to GC

Vaiko on Tuesday said these concerns would be discussed in detail at the party's general council meeting on June 27 before deciding its future electoral strategy.

Stressing that no hasty decision would be taken on alliance-related issues, Vaiko said the views of cadre and functionaries would be heard before the party arrived at any conclusion on its political course.

Responding to questions on criticism voiced by some party leaders and workers, Vaiko said the MDMK had stood firmly with the DMK-led alliance and worked wholeheartedly for its victory in the Assembly election.