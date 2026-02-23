Tamil Nadu

Vaiko meets Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram

During the meeting, held at around 10.15 a.m., Vaiko presented compilations of his speeches delivered in both Houses of Parliament and requested the Chief Minister to write a foreword for the publications.
MDMK general secretary Vaiko with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
MDMK general secretary Vaiko with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Updated on

CHENNAI: MDMK general secretary Vaiko called on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Kerala Legislative Assembly complex in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday morning.

During the meeting, held at around 10.15 a.m., Vaiko presented compilations of his speeches delivered in both Houses of Parliament and requested the Chief Minister to write a foreword for the publications.

MDMK statement said Pinarayi Vijayan expressed happiness over the request and assured him that he would provide the foreword.

MDMK
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
MDMK General Secretary Vaiko

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in