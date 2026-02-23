Vaiko meets Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram

CHENNAI: MDMK general secretary Vaiko called on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Kerala Legislative Assembly complex in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday morning.
During the meeting, held at around 10.15 a.m., Vaiko presented compilations of his speeches delivered in both Houses of Parliament and requested the Chief Minister to write a foreword for the publications.
MDMK statement said Pinarayi Vijayan expressed happiness over the request and assured him that he would provide the foreword.