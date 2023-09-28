Vaiko meets CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Barely a couple of days after the AIADMK walked out of the NDA blaming state BJP president K Annamalai, MDMK general secretary Vaiko called on Chief Minister MK Stalin and assured his party’s continuation in the INDIA bloc.

Talking to reporters after meeting the CM at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam, Vaiko, who is the second leader of the INDIA bloc to visit Stalin after IUML’s Khadar Mohideen in a few days, told media persons that the alliance (INDIA) is united and there was no problem.

However, Vaiko did not disclose specific details about the meeting with CM Stalin. Vaiko was reacting to specific queries on some of the INDIA constituent parties reportedly receiving feelers from the AIADMK after the latter snapped ties with the BJP.

Vaiko’s assertion comes in the backdrop of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami speaking to VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan over phone, a move which provided fodder to the social media.

Vaiko said, “we are continuing peacefully in the alliance. The alliance is united. There is no problem in the alliance.”