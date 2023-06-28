Vaiko condemns PM Modi's remark on Uniform Civil Code

CHENNAI: Saying that the BJP government is unconcerned about the Manipur riots but tries to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC), MDMK general secretary Vaiko condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks on UCC.

In his statement, the senior leader said that the 21st Law Commission under justice BS Chauhan reported that UCC is not required at the time in 2018. The 185-page-report also said that UCC would contravene the diversity of the nation and implementing will impact integrity of the country.

"However, the report urged the citizens to accept some common laws regarding marriage and divorce. Meanwhile, the 22nd Law Commission has asked public and religious organisations to comment on the UCC through a notification dated June 14. While speaking among party workers, prime minister Modi expressed that how different rules applicable for a family and opined that the nation cannot function by two laws," Vaiko recalled.

He alleged that the BJP is destroying the diversity of the nation and remains indifferent towards Manipur riots. "It is condemnable that the government is trying to implement UCC," he said.