Vaiko condemns NExT exam decision

CHENNAI: MDMK general secretary Vaiko has condemned the decision of National Medical Commission to conduct National Exit Test - NExT for PG medical admissions and warned that the move will affect aspirants.



In his statement, an ally of DMK said that said that the National Medical Commission has decided to integrate NEET for PG admissions and exit test for doctors who studied abroad in the name of NExT.



"Reports say that NExT will be implemented for MBBS and BDS students from present year. As per the notification, students will only be appointed as house surgeons only after clearing the exam and exam to be conducted on July 28," he said.



He added that students should clear NExT-1 to work as house surgeons and clear NExT-2 to study PG courses. The exam has been mandated to students studied in foreign countries.



"Like the BJP government snatch state's rights by conducting NEET, the government is trying to snatch states' right by conducting NExT and single window admission. This is condemnable, " he said. He noted that NEET exam has caused severe impacts in the state.



"Introducing NExT will affect rural and socially backward students. It will also affect medical colleges functioning under the state. The National Medical Commission should drop the decision of conducting the exam that will increase the duration of medical courses and put students under stress," he urged.

