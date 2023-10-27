Vaiko condemns Governor for issuing statement blaming DMK, allies

CHENNAI: MDMK general secretary Vaiko condemned the Governor's office for blaming the DMK and its allies for hurling of petrol bomb at Raj Bhavan with malicious political intent.

In a statement, Vaiko said that police had arrested the person who hurled the petrol bomb at Raj Bhavan's entrance on October 25 afternoon.

"The state government should conduct a thorough investigation to find out who is behind the attack, " he said, pointing to a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan in this regard.

Raj Bhavan had accused the DMK and its allies of spreading canards against the Governor and preventing him from executing his constitutional responsibilities.

Vaiko said that the Governor is being criticised as he functions as the BJP state president propagating Hindutva and running a parallel government.

"Since the Governor violates the tradition and functions violating the Constitutional framework, the political parties are condemning him. Governor should also know that the political parties have freedom of expression too, " he said.

Vaiko said that the fact that the Governor is blaming the DMK and its allies to divert all this, shows that the Governor's residence has become the political tent of the BJP.

"The people of Tamil Nadu know very well that the Governor is being used as mastermind by the powers that want to create unnecessary confusion in Tamil Nadu and seek political gain. I categorically state that such attempts will be thwarted, " he noted.