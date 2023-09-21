Vaiko, Anbumani slam Centre over reduction of NEET-PG qualifying marks

CHENNAI: As the Health Ministry has reduced the NEET-PG qualifying marks to zero percentile, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss and MDMK general secretary Vaiko have pointed out that the NEET exam has failed to improve the quality of medical education.



In his statement, junior Ramadoss and former union health minister said that reducing the marks to zero percentile will allow all candidates who appeared for NEET-PG to get a seat if they have money. "As many as 30 candidates scored single digit marks, 14 candidates scored zero marks and 13 candidates scored negative marks. Doors have been opened for them to join private medical colleges. This will not improve quality by any means and it is condemnable," he said.

He added that 90 percent of the seats that are vacant are in private institutions. The decision has been taken so that their revenue remains unaffected. "PG seats should not go to waste. If that happens, a shortage of specialists may occur. To address this, private institutions should reduce fees and the government should conduct counseling by allowing candidates who have already cleared the exam," he urged.

He noted that when NEET was introduced in 2010, it was said that the intention was to prevent private colleges selling medical seats at higher rates. "As NEET does help in improving medical education and preventing commercialization, the central government should roll back NEET," he said.

Meanwhile, Vaiko opined that the announcement has revealed that the NEET exam is just an eye-wash. "This shows that NEET is a fraudulent exam. As many as 20 students in Tamil Nadu have died due to NEET. The union government should stop conducting NEET exams," he urged.