Vaiko, Anbumani oppose UCC, sends opinions to Law Commission

CHENNAI: Warning that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will affect the harmony in the country and will take rights of minorities communities, MDMK general secretary Vaiko and PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss sent separate letters to the Law Commission opposing the Code.



In a letter to the Law Commission, Vaiko recalled that the 22nd Law Commission had initiated a fresh consultation process on the UCC. Earlier, the 21st Law Commission, in its consultation paper, said that while the diversity of Indian culture can and should be celebrated, specific groups or weaker sections of the society must not be "disprivileged" in the process, he quoted.



Vaiko added that Criminal Procedure Code and Criminal Penal Code in India are common to all. But only the Civil laws known as Personal laws which provide certain protection and rights to minority communities.

"In Hindu religion also they are not practicing uniform laws. Hindus have separate laws for child adoption and alimony. The proposal for the UCC failed to acknowledge this historical aspect and the values and beliefs of diverse religious groups," he opined.



He added that UCC violates the freedom granted by the Constitution under Article 25, which provides every religious group the right to manage its own affairs.



Article 29 gives the various religious groups the right to conserve their own distinct culture.

He warned that the UCC had the potential to create deep divisions and social unrest among different religious communities. The hasty introduction of UCC would not only result in a Constitutional breakdown but would also lead to a communal disharmony and chaos in the country, he said.



Meanwhile, Anbumani Ramadoss said that PMK, which is formed to uphold social justice, could not accept UCC that will take away rights of certain sections of the population.



"Each and every religion have separate civil codes pertaining to marriages, divorces, child adoption, property rights and others. The PMK's stand is that the government should not intervene in the civil rights of the people. It is inferred that the intention of implementing UCC is to take away rights of minorities rather than bringing uniform code, " he said.



While expressing that there are some issues in civil laws of minorities, Anbumani urged the Law Commission to seek suggestions based on such issues. "The Supreme Court will set the issues right. It is unnecessary to seek suggestions on implementation of UCC as there is no need for it and without disclosing reasons, " he opined.



He urged the Law Commission to drop the measures to implement UCC as it will destroy the diversity of the country. "UCC will not only affect the rights of minorities, but also will impede the country's growth, " he said.

