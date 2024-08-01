Vaiko, Anbumani demand govt to register murder case against Sri Lanka naval persons

CHENNAI: Condemning the Sri Lankan navy for killing a fisherman from Rameshwaram while fishing, MDMK general secretary Vaiko and PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the government to register murder case and arrest the Sri Lankan naval persons.

In a statement, Vaiko said that the Sri Lankan navy collided their patrol boat on fishing boats belonging near Neduntheevu.

"Due to this, one of the fishermen died in the incident. Murder committed by the Sri Lankan navy is condemnable. On June 23, Sri Lankan navy collided their boat on a fishing boat resulting in the death of a naval person. But, Sri Lanka blamed Tamil fishermen for the death, " he added.

While urging the central government to counter the atrocity of the Sri Lankan navy, Vaiko demanded murder cases to be filed against the Sri Lankan navy.

In a separate statement, Anbumani said that fishermen from Tamil Nadu have the traditional right to fish in the region.

"But, the Sri Lankan navy that was arresting the fishermen has resorted to murdering them. Murder cases should be filed against them and they should be arrested, "he added.

He also urged the state and central governments to ensure an agreement to allow fishermen to fish in the sea.