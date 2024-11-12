Vaikathashtami festival: These express trains will temporarily halt at Vaikom road station from November 21 to 24

CHENNAI: In view of the Vaikathashtami Festival at the Vaikom Mahadeva Temple in Kottayam, Kerala, the Southern Railway has announced a one-minute temporary stoppage at Vaikom Road railway station for several express trains between November 21 and 24, 2024.

The following trains will halt at Vaikom Road Station as part of the special arrangement:

1. Train No 16650 Kanniyakumari - Mangaluru Parasuram Express (Arrival: 9.48 am/ Departure: 9.49 am)

2. Train No 16649 Mangaluru - Kanniyakumari Parasuram Express (Arrival: 2.55 pm / Departure: 2:56 pm)

3. Train No 16301 Shoranur - Thiruvananthapuram Central Venad Express (Arrival: 6.04 pm/ Departure: 6.05 pm)

4. Train No 16304 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Ernakulam Venad Express (Arrival: 9.30 pm / Departure: 9.31 pm)