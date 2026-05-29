Vaigai dam water 'not suitable for drinking', says TWAD report; crisis in South TN

The 71-foot-high Vaigai dam is a major source of drinking water for Theni, Madurai, Dindigul, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram districts. Due to the intense summer heat and insufficient water inflow, the water level of the dam has now dropped to 20.83 feet. If it goes below 20 feet, it will be impossible to supply water for drinking water projects from the dam, the report said.

In this situation, the supply of water to the areas within Madurai Corporation has been completely stopped. Due to this, the public in Madurai city and areas including Usilampatti and Setapatti are suffering from water shortage, the report added.

Currently, only a few parts of Theni district are being supplied with drinking water, that too on a rotational basis from the limited amount of water available in the dam. However, officials said that the storage is sufficient only for a few more days.

This has led to a growing demand for the release of additional water from the Mullaiperiyar dam to meet the drinking water demand, the Daily Thanthi report added.